Akima Company Appraised at CMMI V2.0 Level 3

Akima announced that subsidiary, Tuvli, has been appraised at maturity level 3 of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)® Version 2.0 (CMMI V2.0) for Services. The appraisal was performed by Integrated Quality Corporation (IQ Corp).

“Helping our federal customers achieve success is our mission and this rating demonstrates our commitment to delivering high quality results,” said Juvy McCarthy, President of Akima’s Technology Solutions and Products Group. “Obtaining this appraisal is a significant milestone for Tuvli. I am extremely proud of our team and their dedication to continuous improvement.”

CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance.

An appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates Tuvli is performing at a “defined” level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. Tuvli’s set of standard processes, which is the basis for maturity level 3, are established and approved over time.

