Algorithmia Machine Learning Operations Selected for Use by Raytheon Technologies

Algorithmia, a provider of enterprise machine learning operations (MLOps) software, has been selected by Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business to support the team’s development of the U.S. Army’s Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) program. TITAN is a tactical ground station that finds and tracks threats to support long-range precision targeting.

Algorithmia, along with other leaders in artificial intelligence and machine learning, will enable Raytheon Technologies TITAN team to deliver easily digestible data to Army operators. TITAN will ingest data from space and high-altitude, aerial and terrestrial sensors to provide targetable data to defense systems. It also provides multi-source intelligence support to targeting, and situational awareness and understanding for commanders.

Algorithmia’s MLOps platform has been used by over 130,000 data scientists in a wide range of organizations. Its customers include large and midsize enterprises, Fortune 500 companies, the United Nations and multiple government intelligence agencies. The company’s momentum is a product of growing interest in AI-based applications and the need organizations have to efficiently manage cost and security for machine learning models.

“Machine learning significantly accelerates the process by which organizations can uncover important data points and respond to critical issues,” said Diego Oppenheimer, CEO of Algorithmia. “Our platform streamlines the deployment of machine learning models into production while providing important oversight, including review for ethical standards, to ensure models operate when and how they should, which makes Algorithmia a natural fit for sensitive applications. We are excited to join Raytheon in supporting its work with the U.S. Army.”

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)