All About Mission and Partnerships: The 2022 GTSC Award Winners

The Government Technology & Services Coalition awards a select number of exceptional members each year — members who take their time, resources, and devotion to mission to give back to our organization. We could not thrive, grow, and serve the homeland security community without them. Whether it’s representing our nonprofit to ensure that the perspectives of small businesses are included, responding to national emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic, or working to make the procurement and acquisition process better, these companies have notably succeeded in business and they have given back to our community to help all of us thrive and serve the homeland mission better. We are extremely proud and honored to announce our annual GTSC Member Awards:

GTSC Small Business of the Year

Amivero

Who is that sparkling, brilliant bundle of positivity dominate at you? It’s Amivero’s CEO Olivia Trivisani Bowker, a powerhouse small-business founder and leader AND giver to her community in homeland security. Starting a short three years ago, Amivero has taken the DHS world by storm and unleashed a people-first model that incorporates purpose-driven leadership and outcome-focused execution. Her team’s divining rod is empathy – for her clients, the people she serves, and the missions that must succeed to protect the nation. So deep is their commitment that even their name, Amivero, is based on the root words ami, meaning “friendly,” and vero, implying “true”. However, it is not necessarily their success in the market that makes Amivero the small business of the year! Amivero’s commitment to GTSC has been above and beyond. From supporting programs to planning programs, to joining the Board, Olivia and her team care for GTSC as they do their clients and employees: as family. Always there to support on every level – financially (even as a small firm), with thought leadership around crafting curriculum and outreach, and even just to provide a sounding board for how we continue to provide the best programming and environment to continue building the foremost trusted network in homeland.

GTSC Mid-Tier of the Year

Acuity

From the first luncheons of the “idea” of GTSC, Kristin Cooke was instrumental in supporting and joining. Her tenure at Acuity has just ramped that up exponentially. In 2022, Acuity stepped up to support so many GTSC efforts it’s hard to name them all. Serving on the Board, Acuity has contributed to the organization’s strategic planning and helped to fill gaps in personnel and funding. They have stepped up to provide staffing at every GTSC event in 2022. Acuity also stepped up to join the Board of FITGov and help bring their expertise in security, procurement, and collaboration to IT Portfolio Management and governance. They have supported the development of our programming intellectually and financially and immediately volunteer when support is needed for ANYTHING. Key to that, is that most people don’t know. Kristin and her team support GTSC because they are as “all about the mission” as the organization itself. Their goal: to help GTSC continue to build a strong trusted network of industry and government to solve homeland security challenges. For that tangible and consistent support, we are proud to name Acuity our mid-tier company of the year!

GTSC Mentor of the Year

Capgemini

This year’s Mentor of the Year, Capgemini, has supported GTSC since the very early days and, under the leadership of Dan Ford and Sean Duguay, has contributed to both the thought leadership of GTSC and the mentoring and development of the small businesses in the GTSC family. Having them on speed dial with any challenges is also a PLUS!

Many companies join “industry groups” for the networking and pay little mind to the needs of the organization. As a nonprofit in a competitive environment, GTSC’s members make the difference between a trusted network committed to the mission and a bunch of BD meetings. As a former Marine, the mission of GTSC – and of our country’s security – is in Sean’s heart. He doesn’t need a T-shirt, button, or reminder that “It’s about mission” and this shows in all the ways that he has led Capgemini’s contributions to GTSC. As a mentor, Capgemini stepped up to Chair our tremendous Cyber event, joined the Board of the newly acquired FITGov Summit, and supported programs and the awards throughout the year. The entire Capgemini team worked with GTSC to identify missions across cyber, IT portfolio management and governance, IRS and others to assure GTSC was addressing mission needs and mission gaps. Huge thanks to Capgemini for their leadership and mentorship in 2022!!

GTSC Strategic Partner of the Year

The Chertoff Group

We will have to find a year when the Chertoff group does NOT get recognized!! However, as everyone in the room understands, our recognition is authentic and real and, once again, extraordinary people from The Chertoff Group make them our natural choice for Strategic Partner of the Year. Many of you saw that Lee Kair, former TSA Assistant Administrator for Security Operations, was named one of Homeland’s Hottest 50 – and it is his guidance, direction, and commitment to DOING that elevated The Chertoff Group to our Strategic Partner of the Year. From bringing the thought leadership of Chertoff Group principals like Adam Isles and Aaron Roth to GTSC programming and Homeland Security Today, to leveraging his voice and our audiences to defend the hard and ongoing work of the Transportation Security Administration, The Chertoff Group contributes to the impact and reach of both GTSC and Homeland Security Today. As a founding Strategic Partner, The Chertoff Group has continued to support our nonprofit, and has increased their collaboration and contributions tenfold since Lee joined them. Our huge thanks to Lee and the entire Chertoff Team for their continued support and extraordinary contributions.

GTSC Strategic Advisor of the Year

Patricia Cogswell

Managing Partner, Guidehouse

Former Deputy Administrator, Transportation Security Administration

As many in both the homeland and national security community know, Patricia Cogswell is a national treasure. Her work throughout her career has been devoted nearly singularly on ensuring a free, democratic, and safe America. She approaches everything she does in the spirit of unity, collaboration and, perhaps EXTREMELY important these days, kindness. When someone joins GTSC as a Strategic Advisor, you never know what to expect, and Patty blew through all expectations. Instrumental in setting up the first Homeland Security Today State of the Union for the Transportation Security Administration, extremely engaged in the content and development of the HSToday 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Commemoration, contributing significantly to the thought leadership around GTSC and HSToday events, and including Women in Homeland Security in her work with women’s groups, Patty works tirelessly for GTSC because she works tirelessly for America. She contributes across people, groups, and ideas to be sure she is doing everything in her power to keep every one of us safe. At her core, she understands that the mission is served when everyone is engaged and contributing the best of themselves to it. She is the embodiment of our mantra: It’s About Mission. We are so extremely proud to count Patty Cogswell as an advisor, mentor, and certainly friend to GTSC!