ALTI Selects Silvus StreamCasters as Primary Radio for All Medium and Large Aircraft

Silvus Technologies, Inc. today announced the company has been selected as ALTI UAS’ primary radio, providing high-quality video and flight data for all medium and large unmanned aircraft. The radios were selected for their proven performance at extended ranges and their ability to reliably maintain a data link in austere environments – an essential requirement due to the surveillance and security applications of ALTI’s aircraft.

“As a leading VTOL unmanned aircraft manufacturer, we are constantly improving the quality of our platforms,” said Duran De Villiers, Director of ALTI. “After extensive testing, Silvus radios excelled at greater ranges than all other radios that we tested. Silvus’ performance, coupled with the hardware quality and functionality of the radios, is a critical addition to our platform and brings tremendous value to our customers,” added Development Manager Jaco Horn.

StreamCaster radios, which ALTI has previously used for demonstration and development platforms, were also selected for their sophisticated eigen beamforming technique. As ALTI continues development of their largest aircraft and corresponding data link, StreamCaster radios will be essential to maintaining the same level of performance and reliability at extended ranges.

“We strive to provide a single-radio solution for the toughest unmanned systems communications scenarios,” said Jimi Henderson, Silvus Vice President of Sales. “ALTI is a leader in the unmanned space, and we are proud to be selected as the primary radio for their aircraft, delivering unrivaled performance and unmatched range.”

