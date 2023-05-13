67.7 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, May 13, 2023
spot_img
DHS S&TIndustryEmerging Innovation

Amentum Awarded $48M DHS S&T Contract to Counter Emerging Multi-Domain Threats

By Homeland Security Today

Amentum has been awarded a five-year contract with a maximum value of $48 million by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science & Technology Directorate (S&T) to develop and deploy advanced technology capabilities and prototypes to counter emerging multi-domain threats. Amentum was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DOD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DOD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.

Under this contract, Amentum will develop and improve capabilities through technology concepts and techniques to counter emerging air, land, maritime, and cyber threats. Amentum will perform complex Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E) services to facilitate rapid technology development and transition to meet evolving DHS component requirements. Amentum’s RDT&E services will focus on emerging technologies in the areas of C4ISR, space-surveillance and communications sensors, Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), biometrics, forensics, alternative energy, and advanced robotics to keep DHS ahead of evolving threats. 

Read more at Amentum

Previous articleU.S. Border Patrol Agent Charged with Opening Restricted Border Gate to Allow Illegal Entry
Next articleDHS Issues RFI for Cloud Software Tool to Manage Biometric Identity Systems
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals