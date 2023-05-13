Amentum Awarded $48M DHS S&T Contract to Counter Emerging Multi-Domain Threats

Amentum has been awarded a five-year contract with a maximum value of $48 million by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science & Technology Directorate (S&T) to develop and deploy advanced technology capabilities and prototypes to counter emerging multi-domain threats. Amentum was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DOD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DOD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.

Under this contract, Amentum will develop and improve capabilities through technology concepts and techniques to counter emerging air, land, maritime, and cyber threats. Amentum will perform complex Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E) services to facilitate rapid technology development and transition to meet evolving DHS component requirements. Amentum’s RDT&E services will focus on emerging technologies in the areas of C4ISR, space-surveillance and communications sensors, Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), biometrics, forensics, alternative energy, and advanced robotics to keep DHS ahead of evolving threats.

