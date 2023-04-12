Amivero Awarded Place on CIO-SP4 by the National Institutes of Health

Amivero, a specialist in human-centered, data-driven digital transformation solutions, has been awarded a place on the Chief Information Officer-Solutions and Partners 4 (CIO-SP4) GWAC by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center (NITAAC) in three set-aside groups: Small Business, Woman-Owned Small Business, and HUBZone.

Federal agencies will be able to purchase a wide range of IT products, services, and solutions off the CIO-SP4 GWAC for the next ten years. Amivero’s expertise has been recognized by NITAAC, and the company will now have the opportunity to compete for IT projects across multiple federal agencies through this vehicle. These projects will include digital transformation, cybersecurity, data science and analytics.

“We are so very excited to be awarded this Strategic Sourcing Vehicle and GWAC. What an opportunity for Amivero, our clients and partners,” said Olivia Trivisani Bowker, Founder & CEO of Amivero. “This is a significant achievement for our company. We are honored and look forward to collaborating with federal agencies and our partners to leverage our human-centered, data-driven methodology to drive significant impact and elevate the important missions of these amazing federal agencies.”

Amivero already provides digital modernization, data analytics, and cybersecurity solutions on twenty-two contracts collaborating with offices across the Departments of Homeland Security, Justice, Education, Health & Human Services, and General Services Administration (GSA). 8(a), HUBZone, WOSB.

Amivero is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC), a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market. GTSC selected Amivero as its Small Business of the Year for 2022.

