Amivero CEO Olivia Trivisani Bowker Wins NAWBO Entrepreneur of the Year Award

By Matt Seldon
Olivia Trivisani Bowker

Olivia Trivisani Bowker, Founder and CEO of Amivero and a longtime leader in IT services for the federal government, has been named the 2025 Entrepreneur of the Year by the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO). The award celebrates her achievements as an innovative business leader and her impact on the broader community of women entrepreneurs.

The award was announced as part of NAWBO’s Annual Awards Program, which honors women who have paved the way in business and are shaping the legacy of leadership for future generations. Bowker was recognized for her visionary leadership at Amivero, a fast-growing government IT services firm and member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC).

“Thank you Olivia Trivisani Bowker for being the amazing leader you are for all of us at Amivero,” the company shared in a celebratory post on LinkedIn. “We’re so glad others are recognizing your amazing style and the success this style can bring to everyone involved. A huge congratulations to you from all of us!!!”

Founded by Bowker with the goal of combining innovation and empathy in technology delivery, Amivero specializes in systems modernization, cybersecurity, digital transformation, and data analytics for federal agencies. The company is known for its deep-rooted work with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and other key law enforcement and public safety agencies.

Bowker’s journey in federal IT began in 2006, where she carved out a reputation for delivering complex solutions across DHS. Her leadership has not only helped scale Amivero into a trusted industry partner for agencies such as GSA, ICE, CBP, USCIS, DOJ, and HHS — but also created a workplace culture driven by purpose, balance, and continuous learning.

Under her guidance, Amivero has become a sought-after workplace for top IT professionals, celebrated for its human-centered, data-driven approach to government challenges. Whether it’s supporting cloud migration, fraud detection, or robotic process automation, Bowker’s team has built a reputation for solutions that elevate public service.

Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

