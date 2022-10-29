Amivero to Modernize CDC’s Use of Cloud and Data Technologies

The General Services Administration (GSA) Technology Transformation Services (TTS) Centers of Excellence has awarded Amivero a $9.5M task order to modernize and transform the use of cloud and data technologies to help progress the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) into the digital age.

Amivero will help CDC to drive enterprise modernization through the selection and adoption of modern technology solutions to improve public health mission by enabling operational efficiency, along with providing a safer, secure, and improved workplace for all the agency and partnering entities.

The company’s experts in cloud architecture, DevSecOps, security engineering, data architecture, and customer experience design will be working alongside the GSA TTS and CDC teams to assess, design, develop, re-architecture, enhance, deploy, and maintain more efficient, secure, and user-friendly technology solutions.

Advancing the CDC’s ability to leverage predictive data and analytics will enable their smooth transition from office-level to enterprise-level infrastructure. The focus will be in four main areas: a multi-cloud provider environment leveraging a cloud consumption-based financial model; shared data and analytics at the enterprise level; change management and organizational design; and secure internal and external stakeholder access to data.

“We are excited about helping solve some of CDC’s most important challenges,” said Olivia Trivisani Bowker, Amivero’s CEO. “We are grateful for their continued confidence in our ability to deliver digital modernization solutions that advance their mission. Our experience in DevSecOps, Cloud, Data, and a mindset and practice of automating everything possible through code has resulted in measurable value for our federal customers.”

Amivero is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

