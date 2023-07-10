Amsterdam Schiphol Adds Rohde and Schwarz Passenger Scanners to Counter Lengthy Wait Times

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport has installed new Rohde and Schwarz (R&S) QPS201 security scanners. A shortage of personnel after the COVID-19 period coupled with a return to pre-pandemic passenger numbers presented a challenge for the airport’s security lanes. The modernized security lanes now meet surging travel demands and help passengers avoid long lines.

Schiphol has operated more than 25 R&S QPS201 security scanners since 2019. In February 2023, it was decided to also modernize the Schengen departure filter, where most traffic is expected especially during peak seasons like school holidays.

The R&S QPS201 offers passenger screening capabilities without the need to raise arms and features low alarm rates that reduce the need for manual pat-downs. With the additional units, Schiphol is now able to minimize manual pat-down searches which speeds up wait times.

One important criterion for Schiphol to proceed with the replacement was the timely delivery of the 21 security scanners, at a time of global shortage of raw materials in the component industry. With a firm deadline to be met before the start of the Dutch May holidays, all parties had to work together very closely. “It takes a lot of work and planning to change a complex environment such as the Schengen security filter,” said Project manager Perry van Kan. “The passenger service shall always continue, and changes may not invoke any limitation. Normally, such a process takes a lot of time, but we didn’t have that. It was great that the security scanners were delivered in such a short time and the cooperation with Rohde & Schwarz has been very flexible. It proves that, if necessary, Schiphol can make such a project a great success in a short timeframe.”

Read more at Rohde and Schwarz