Analogic Continues CT Rollout at TSA Checkpoints

Analogic Corporation has announced the successful deployment and installation of its ConneCT™ Computed Tomography (CT) checkpoint security screening system in collaboration with the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Checkpoint Property Screening System (CPSS) Program.

The ConneCT™ CT checkpoint security screening system was installed at a TSA checkpoint in Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport in New York state. In support of the TSA CPSS Program, Analogic is deploying over 300 ConneCT screening systems to airport security checkpoints across the country. The new CT screening technology provides enhanced 3-D images to security officers in a touch-free environment.

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer said, “As one of the first airports in the nation to implement this new technology, the Frederick Douglass Greater International Airport is helping to lead the way in the future of security screening. I’m proud to know that Precise Tool, a Rochester-based supplier, is playing a key role in creating these machines, and in keeping passengers safe in airports across the country.”

The Analogic ConneCT allows airports and regulators to permit passengers to leave approved liquids and electronics in their bags at the screening checkpoints, reducing the need for passengers to divest items and improving passenger experience. As part of the TSA’s CPSS program, the ConneCT system successfully completed TSA’s rigorous qualification process under the CPSS Program and was subsequently approved for procurement and deployment to U.S. airports.

