ASRC Federal Completes Acquisition of SAIC Logistics and Supply Chain Management Business

ASRC Federal has finalized the acquisition of the logistics and supply chain management business of Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) for $350 million. With this acquisition, ASRC Federal adds 240 professionals to the company who bring extensive experience in providing technology-enabled supply chain management and logistics solutions for the Defense Logistics Agency.

The acquisition builds upon ASRC Federal’s base operations support capability that provides procurement, logistics and warehousing services at military locations throughout the United States.

“We are excited to welcome this exceptional team with decades of experience providing innovative solutions to their customers. The rest of the ASRC Federal team is ready to support them in their important mission to equip our military personnel and help ensure our Nation’s security,” said Jennifer Felix, president and CEO of ASRC Federal.

Jefferies LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor and King & Spalding LLC served as legal counsel to SAIC. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to ASRC Federal.

SAIC and ASRC Federal are mentor partners of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

ASRC Federal also recently announced the acquisition of Broadleaf, Inc., which provides information technology services including cybersecurity, network engineering and cloud migration, as well as professional services including training and program management.

The Broadleaf acquisition adds nearly 600 employees who support ASRC Federal’s presence at key U.S. Army commands, specifically Aberdeen Proving Ground, as well as the U.S. Navy and the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, while also expanding the company’s portfolio with new DoD and Federal Civilian customers.