Assertive Professionals Wins Federal Award for Veteran Hiring Practices

U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh has recognized Assertive Professionals, a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned and Economically Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business, as one of the recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by U.S. Department of Labor. Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

Assertive Professionals provides cleared professionals who assist the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and Department of Homeland Security in accomplishing their missions worldwide, through an employee centric culture of development, communication, and transparency.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team for receiving this award for the third consecutive year,” said Founder and CEO Tiffany Shaffery. “As a Veteran myself with two combat deployments, I know firsthand, returning to civilian life poses many challenges for the men and women who have served in the armed forces. As a Veteran employer, we prioritize creating opportunities, resources, mentorship, and benefits that ease the difficulty of building a career outside of the service.”

Recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans.

