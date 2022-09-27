AT&T to Modernize CBP’s Voice and Data Networks

AT&T has been awarded a task order to modernize the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) voice and data networks to help ensure reliable, high-speed wireline and wireless connectivity among CBP’s Federal Law Enforcement Agents nationwide.

The task order is valued at $119 million over 11 years if all options are exercised. It was awarded via the General Services Administration’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract.

The services that AT&T will provide to CBP under the new task order include virtual private networking services, cloud connectivity, National Security and Emergency Preparedness services, audio conferencing capabilities, and managed network and security services, among others.

Under the agreement, CBP has the option to acquire additional capabilities from AT&T, such as Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Services, IP-based Voice, unified communications, and more.

AT&T is a member of the Government Technology and Services Coalition (GTSC). GTSC is a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

