Audra Upchurch Promoted to Vice President for Homeland Security at LMI

Audra Upchurch has been promoted to vice president for the homeland security market at LMI.

Audra has spent her career helping federal clients accomplish their missions. After over a decade as an environmental specialist Audra transitioned into various management roles at LMI, a federal government consulting firm.

In 2018, Audra became LMI’s director for infrastructure, energy, and environment, where she managed a staff of over 120 professionals providing infrastructure, facility, environmental, energy, sustainability, climate risk, and construction management capabilities to LMI’s customers across the defense, national security, and health & federal civilian agency markets.

Audra then became a director for the homeland security market and her recent promotion sees her lead LMI’s engagement with immigration-related components of the Department of Homeland Security, including Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Audra is a proud alumna of Virginia Tech, with a Bachelor of Science degree in forestry (environmental resource management concentration), a graduate certificate and Master of Natural Resources, and a Master of Business Administration from the school. She also serves on a number of advisory boards including the Government Technology and Services Coalition.