76.1 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
spot_img
IndustryIndustry NewsPeople on the Move

Audra Upchurch Promoted to Vice President for Homeland Security at LMI

By Homeland Security Today
LMI photo of Audra Upchurch

Audra Upchurch has been promoted to vice president for the homeland security market at LMI. 

Audra has spent her career helping federal clients accomplish their missions. After over a decade as an environmental specialist Audra transitioned into various management roles at LMI, a federal government consulting firm. 

In 2018, Audra became LMI’s director for infrastructure, energy, and environment, where she managed a staff of over 120 professionals providing infrastructure, facility, environmental, energy, sustainability, climate risk, and construction management capabilities to LMI’s customers across the defense, national security, and health & federal civilian agency markets.

Audra then became a director for the homeland security market and her recent promotion sees her lead LMI’s engagement with immigration-related components of the Department of Homeland Security, including Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. 

Audra is a proud alumna of Virginia Tech, with a Bachelor of Science degree in forestry (environmental resource management concentration), a graduate certificate and Master of Natural Resources, and a Master of Business Administration from the school. She also serves on a number of advisory boards including the Government Technology and Services Coalition.

Previous articleOver $1 Billion in Project Selections Announced to Boost Climate and Disaster Resilience
Next articleUN Chief Says Humanity is ‘One Misunderstanding, One Miscalculation Away From Nuclear Annihilation’
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals