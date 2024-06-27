Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Space ISAC) is proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Australian Cyber Collaboration Centre (Aus3C). This partnership marks a significant milestone in expanding Space ISAC’s global reach and fostering international collaboration in space cybersecurity.

The Australian Cyber Collaboration Centre is dedicated to building cyber capacity and securing Australia’s digital landscape. Aus3C envisions a future where cyber resilience is accessible, affordable, and achievable across the Australian economy, empowering every organization to confidently navigate the digital realm. This mission aligns seamlessly with Space ISAC’s goal of enhancing the cybersecurity of space systems through robust collaboration and information sharing.

According to Space ISAC Executive Director, Erin Miller, “The partnership with the Australian Cyber Collaboration Centre is a significant step towards strengthening the bond between Space ISAC and Australia’s space-cyber ecosystem.” This partnership exemplifies our dedication to fostering international cooperation and advancing our shared goals in the space-cyber domain.

Aus3C CEO, Matt Salier expanded on this explaining, “This exciting new partnership is a perfect synergy, enabling collaboration with one of the leading organisations in an emerging and critical area – the space-cyber ecosystem. We are already developing initiatives to link our world class Cyber Range with the Space ISAC’s Watch Centre to unlock value and enhance our contribution to the growing space-cyber sector here in Australia.”

Space ISAC representatives, including Executive Director Erin Miller and Deputy Director Mairead Levison, are currently in Australia attending the Australian Space Cyber Forum. This event provides an excellent platform to further cement the relationship Space ISAC and Aus3C and to implement our shared vision of collaborative cybersecurity efforts.

This partnership leverages advanced tools, capabilities, and expertise from both organizations, aiming to address critical challenges and foster growth within the space-cyber sector. By combining efforts, Space ISAC and Aus3C are prepared to drive innovation, enhance threat detection and response, and contribute to a more secure global space environment.