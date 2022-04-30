67.3 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, April 30, 2022
spot_img
HomeIndustryIndustry News
IndustryIndustry News

Avantus Federal Selected for DOD Artificial Intelligence BOA

By Homeland Security Today

Government Technology & Services Coalition member and NewSpring platform company, Avantus Federal, has been selected for the Department of Defense (DOD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) Services Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA). 

The five-year BOA award includes a range of task orders encompassing a variety of technical tasks needed to create, acquire, curate, prepare, manage or secure data for use in DOD AI models and application development, testing, certification and operation.  

“As a leading mid-size solutions provider, this is a tremendous opportunity for our people to shape the future of data across the DOD. The JAIC is a transformational organization with a critical mission, and Avantus is committed to serving their needs as a trusted, agile and innovative partner,” said Andy Maner, Chairman and CEO of Avantus Federal. 

Read the announcement at Avantus Federal

Previous articleCBP Offers Tips to Cut Wait Times at the Northern Land Border
Next articleThales and CS Group Consortium to Develop C-UAS System
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals