Avantus Federal Selected for DOD Artificial Intelligence BOA

Government Technology & Services Coalition member and NewSpring platform company, Avantus Federal, has been selected for the Department of Defense (DOD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) Services Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA).

The five-year BOA award includes a range of task orders encompassing a variety of technical tasks needed to create, acquire, curate, prepare, manage or secure data for use in DOD AI models and application development, testing, certification and operation.

“As a leading mid-size solutions provider, this is a tremendous opportunity for our people to shape the future of data across the DOD. The JAIC is a transformational organization with a critical mission, and Avantus is committed to serving their needs as a trusted, agile and innovative partner,” said Andy Maner, Chairman and CEO of Avantus Federal.

