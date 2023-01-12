Babel Street Completes Rosette Acquisition

Babel Street has completed its acquisition of Rosette, expanding its threat intelligence, risk mitigation, and identity management applications.

Babel Street and Rosette will grow into new markets and address the mission-critical needs of the global intelligence community, defense markets, and commercial brands. Rosette earned major new customers in 2022, including use in the U.K.’s Home Office Border, Immigration, and Citizenship System. In partnership with a national Ministry of Defense, Rosette developed and released natural language processing capabilities for major Southeast Asian and Pacific languages, including Malay, Indonesian, and Tagalog. The software also advanced mission applications in national criminal justice systems, modernizing name-matching with AI techniques to improve accuracy and provide more correct connections with criminal justice data and protect civil liberties by increasing match precision and reducing false matches.

The year further validated the growing demand and need for OSINT. In 2022, Babel Street expanded its partner network by over 25 percent. Babel Street also added nearly 100 new deployments to its portfolio, with organizations ranging across corporate and government industries.

Babel Street also grew its product offerings in 2022. “Babel Street’s aggressive growth and expansion in 2022 provided further evidence of the critical value of publicly available information when incorporated into our AI-enabled offerings,” said Michael Southworth, CEO. “I was one of many who was fortunate to join this mission-driven organization in 2022. Together, I look forward to expanding partnerships and markets to grow Babel Street’s platform to help government and commercial institutions mitigate risk.”

Along with Southworth, this year brought new leadership additions to the Babel Street team, including:

Brian Daum named CFO

Eric Bowen promoted to COO

Jon Cassady promoted to General Counsel

Jennifer Snell named SVP of Marketing

Pat Butler promoted to EVP of Product

