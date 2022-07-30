73.7 F
Babel Street Expands Professional Services

By Homeland Security Today

Government Technology and Services member Babel Street has announced an expanded set of professional services designed to help customers maximize business and mission value across solutions. 

Babel Street’s AI-powered platform uncovers and alerts users to risk factors hidden in massive amounts of public and commercial data. Customers now have increased access to education resources, ongoing metrics reporting, and support to optimize processes, insights, and risk mitigation outcomes continuously.    

“Our national security and commercial customers use our platform to drive results in threat intelligence, identity and risk management, and alerting use cases. This expansion of services represents our ongoing commitment to helping them maximize the value of our technology,” said Michael Southworth, CEO of Babel Street. 

Features of Babel Street’s expanded service offerings include curated data collection and ongoing consulting from a dedicated team of Babel Street domain experts to effectively apply the technology to challenging use cases and maximize insights.

