Babel Street Launches Insight APIs

Government Technology and Services Coalition member, Babel Street, has announced the immediate availability of three new Insight APIs that allow customers and partners to incorporate data onto any chosen platform. While the Babel Street Platform has been implemented in a variety of environments, these APIs are designed to increase flexibility for customers and partners.

Highlights of the Babel Street Insight APIs include the global and multilingual capabilities, which make it possible to process any publicly available input in hundreds of languages, as well as access to the artificial intelligence and machine learning-enabled Babel Data Library. The library provides customers with data that has undergone a range of improvements like normalization, location extraction, sentiment analysis, violent intent detection, entity identification, and curation by topic or location.

Each day over 2.5 quintillion bytes of data are created online, adding to the massive trove of data already available. Intelligence professionals use Babel Street’s technology to access valuable data, position it for fast, accurate analysis, and ultimately generate critical insights in the proper context. The new Insight APIs are designed to put customers in control with configuration and channel functionality that accelerates time-to-insights.

“Our customers don’t just need publicly available data. They need that data fast, accurate, and to arrive in context. Above all else, they need data that is accessible in the right place, consistent with intelligence operations, standardized for consistency across hundreds of sources, and available for analysis in real-time,” said Pat Butler, SVP Strategy at Babel Street. “Our Insight APIs bring agility and flexibility to the intelligence process, even as the firehose of data grows by the day.”

The OSINT market is expected to grow to over $20 billion by 2027, with national security teams and large enterprises leading adoption. Analysts have also predicted that by 2025 over 463 exabytes of data will be generated each day globally.

“This new offering represents the latest step in our push to make open-source intelligence solutions easier to use and consume for both public and private sector customers,” said Michael Southworth, CEO of Babel Street. “These APIs create incredibly flexible opportunities to ingest data into an existing platform while increasing the depth and speed of relevant insights. We’re proud to be the only OSINT provider who can reliably put intelligence anywhere and do it at scale.”

