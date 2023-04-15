Babel Street Launches Open-Source Intelligence Analysis Solution

Babel Street has launched a new open-source intelligence analysis solution. Babel Street Insights helps organizations discover and decipher publicly available information, helping accelerate critical insights for companies and government agencies.

As the volume and variety of digital information continues to skyrocket, open-source intelligence becomes increasingly essential for companies and public sector organizations. Babel Street embarked on a multi-year project to completely re-imagine how customers achieve greater speed and flexibility while making comprehensive data collection capabilities easy for more users across the organization.

“We designed and built a completely new experience based on the collective feedback of customers and over ten years of experience delivering the most advanced linguistics and OSINT technology,” said Pat Butler, Executive Vice President of Product at Babel Street.

Babel Street Insights is suitable for highly regulated, high-stakes industries like financial services, healthcare, law enforcement, defense, and the global public sector. It includes a multi-language smart search, a one-click process that activates automated, persistent search, along with the ability to store key findings in created projects, and an intuitive platform which Babel Street has designed to allow users to start working immediately, without the need for specific training.

Babel Street is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

Read more at Babel Street