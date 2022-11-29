Babel Street to Acquire Rosette

Babel Street is to acquire Rosette®, the AI-powered text analytics platform, from BasisTech. The combination of Babel Street and Rosette will form an enhanced data analytics and intelligence software platform, delivering rapid, rich insights across the threat intelligence, risk mitigation, and identity markets.

Rosette, an AI software solution developed and provided by BasisTech, powers many of the largest mission-critical systems in the public and private sectors. Customers deploy Rosette’s text analytics platform for cross-lingual identity resolution to help protect national security, prevent financial crime, and verify identity. Rosette applies machine learning and deep neural nets to help companies identify and understand relationships amongst people, locations, organizations, and events in multilingual text. Babel Street rapidly delivers critical and timely insights from across a massive, multilingual digital landscape through a single pane of glass for analysis and collaboration.

The acquisition positions Babel Street as a highly differentiated category leader in threat intelligence, risk mitigation, and identity markets. With Rosette’s complementary capabilities, Babel Street will provide expanded solutions to better serve the mission-critical needs of a broader set of government and commercial organizations worldwide. The new, comprehensive platform will support deeper entity knowledge base creation for screening and countering insider threats, leveraging Rosette’s deep AI and machine-learning-driven natural language processing (NLP) technology, as well as name-matching capabilities.

“Babel Street’s deep expertise in cross-lingual search across massive amounts of data, coupled with Rosette’s ability to identify, categorize, extract, index, and analyze all aspects of multi-language text, will help improve safety and security for our customers,” said Michael Southworth, CEO of Babel Street. “With the addition of Rosette, we will create a leader in threat and risk intelligence, best positioned to capitalize on the large market opportunity at a time when this technology is increasingly vital for awareness and security. We’re thrilled to welcome Rosette’s deep bench of talent to the Babel Street team.”

“We’re excited for the opportunity to see Rosette’s technology integrated with the most comprehensive and flexible open-source intelligence platform available,” said Carl Hoffman, CEO of BasisTech. “Rosette’s NLP capabilities are a natural complement to Babel Street’s advanced analytics capabilities and will provide a powerful asset in helping screen for global threats and risk with greater context and understanding.”

Customers across industries can expect the integration to offer expanded, locally deployable capabilities and the addition of AI capabilities fueled by the most comprehensive range of enriched, standardized data sources across the digital landscape. This will provide greater intent understanding and trend discovery for governments and commercial enterprises across many industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and logistics. Following the close of the transaction, Babel Street will continue to market Rosette as a standalone offering and incorporate Rosette’s differentiated technologies into its own solutions.

“In addition to threat detection, conversational AI-enabling technologies like NLP have the potential to become the basis for trust between companies and their customers or trading partners,” explained Dan Miller, lead analyst at Opus Research. “Rapid recognition of intent, real-time situational awareness, and machine learning empower Babel Street and Rosette to be the cornerstone for an ever-expanding set of mission-critical use cases.”

Specific capabilities that Rosette will bring to Babel Street include:

Advanced Natural Language Understanding: including relevancy scoring, document clustering, and Chinese, Japanese, and Korean tokenization delivering greater accuracy and richer insights across global markets.

Entity Extraction: including identifying relationships between people, places, and organizations, and entity mapping to rapidly identify and filter open-source searches across the world’s largest enriched document store.

Expanded Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Modeling: including topic classification and intent detection, as well as risk and fraud scoring, entity attribution, and pattern detection for highly extensible capabilities across a wide range of use cases, including language analytics.

Babel Street is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

Read more at Babel Street