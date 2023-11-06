59.9 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, November 6, 2023
GTSC Member NewsIndustry AnnouncementsIndustry News

Bain Capital to Buy Guidehouse in $5 Billion Deal

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Bain Capital said it would acquire Guidehouse, a consulting firm that advises government organizations and businesses, in a deal valuing it at $5.3 billion including debt.

The firms announced the agreement on Monday. The move is the latest by private-equity firms to scoop up professional-services providers as consulting growth in certain areas slows. It is also a rare deal for an asset class that is struggling to find exits and to return capital to awaiting limited partners.

In 2018, Veritas Capital, which invests in businesses at the intersection of government and technology, acquired the U.S. public-sector consulting business of Big Four accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers for an undisclosed price and rebranded it as Guidehouse.

Read the rest of the story from the Wall Street Journal here.

Previous article
CGI Defense CTO Stephanie Ackman Becomes Company’s Federal VP
Next article
DHS to Recompete SEVIS Operations and Maintenance Support Services Contract
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights