Bain Capital to Buy Guidehouse in $5 Billion Deal

Bain Capital said it would acquire Guidehouse, a consulting firm that advises government organizations and businesses, in a deal valuing it at $5.3 billion including debt.

The firms announced the agreement on Monday. The move is the latest by private-equity firms to scoop up professional-services providers as consulting growth in certain areas slows. It is also a rare deal for an asset class that is struggling to find exits and to return capital to awaiting limited partners.