Bentley Systems Announces Carahsoft Partnership

Bentley Systems, Incorporated and Carahsoft Technology Corp. on Tuesday announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft, as Master Government Aggregator®, will serve as the primary government distribution contract aggregator for Bentley Systems, to further extend the company’s commitment to U.S. federal, state, and local government agencies.

This relationship allows Carahsoft, Bentley, and the Bentley reseller ecosystem to work together and deliver the innovative solutions that federal, state, and local government agencies need to fuel the modernization and advancement of the nation’s infrastructure.

The current legislative recovery agenda will bring much needed investment to the nation’s infrastructure, along with a compressed timeline for government agencies to act. Meeting the needs and timelines of government agencies will require fast and trusted access to innovative solutions that help agencies modernize and reinforce the road, transit, and other infrastructure systems throughout the country.

“Now, more than ever, it’s critical that government agencies have access to the solutions they need to design, build, and operate infrastructure assets that are more cost-effective, more resilient, and more sustainable. Carahsoft’s trusted status and leadership in the market will be pivotal in expanding our reach,” said Brock Ballard, vice president, regional executive, Americas, Bentley Systems. “Government agencies will benefit greatly from our shared commitment to the mission and to delivering exceptional user satisfaction and success.”

“A robust infrastructure system is critical to enabling our nation’s economy and powering public sector missions. With the addition of Bentley’s solution suite and the support of our reseller partners, our shared government customers now have access to best-in-breed infrastructure engineering solutions to improve delivery of services to citizens,” said Lacey Wean, sales manager of Bentley Systems at Carahsoft. “We look forward to the future of this partnership as Carahsoft and Bentley Systems work together to support agencies’ infrastructure modernization goals.”

Under the agreement, Carahsoft is authorized to carry the full Bentley Systems software portfolio on an extensive list of contract vehicles, including Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, OMNIA Partners, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and Bentley Systems GSA MAS Schedule contracts.

