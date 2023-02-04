Biden Announces Appointments to the President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Today, President Biden announced his intent to appoint highly qualified and diverse industry leaders as members of the President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee. The National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (NSTAC) advises the White House on the reliability, security, and preparedness of vital communications and information infrastructure. These appointees will join previously appointed NSTAC members to provide national security and emergency preparedness solutions by providing innovative policy recommendations backed by a unique industry perspective. In addition to today’s announcement, President Biden also named new leadership to the committee.

Scott Charney, Chair, President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Jeffrey K. Storey, Vice Chair, President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Johnathon E. Caldwell, Member, President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Mark David Dankberg, Member, President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Noopur Davis, Member, President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Barbara W. Humpton, Member, President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Kimberly B. Keever, Member, President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Kyle J. Malady, Member, President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Kevin R. Mandia, Member, President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Maria N. Martinez, Member, President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Jeffery Scott McElfresh, Member, President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Bryan J. Palma, Member, President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Neville Richard Ray, Member, President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Corey E. Thomas, Member, President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Scott Charney, Chair, President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Scott Charney currently serves as Vice President for Security Policy at Microsoft, where he works with public and private sector organizations to develop and implement strategies that help secure the IT ecosystem. Prior to this position, he led Microsoft’s Trustworthy Computing Group, where he was responsible for enforcing Microsoft’s mandatory security engineering policies and implementing the company’s security strategy. Charney currently serves as Chair of the Board for the Global Cyber Alliance and served as a Commissioner on the Global Commission for the Stability of Cyberspace.

Jeffrey K. Storey, Vice Chair, President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Jeffrey K. Storey has retired from his position as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lumen Technologies (formerly CenturyLink) after a distinguished 40-year career within the telecommunication and technology industries, including Lumen and its predecessors. He now serves as the Senior Advisor to the Lumen Board and CEO. From April 2013 until its merger with CenturyLink in 2017, he served as President and CEO of Level 3 Communications. Before Level 3, Storey served as the President and CEO of WilTel Communications, President of Leucadia Telecommunications Group, and as a senior executive at Cox Communications, where he helped to found Cox Business Services.

Johnathon E. Caldwell, Member, President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Johnathon E. Caldwell is responsible for Lockheed Martin’s Military Space business, comprised of critical national security space missions for both United States and allied nations. With more than 27 years in the industry, he has held a series of progressive technical and leadership roles within Lockheed Martin, including modernizing the nation’s strategic communications and missile warning, developing commercial space systems, producing and fielding next generation Global Positioning System, and leading the digital modernization of Lockheed Martin Space. Caldwell is a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder and the Lockheed Martin leadership development programs. He is a two-time recipient of the Lockheed Martin Corporate NOVA Award, which recognizes individuals and teams for their exceptional contributions.

Mark David Dankberg, Member, President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Mark David Dankberg is Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Viasat, a leading provider of satellite technology and network services for airlines, energy, maritime, residential and remote markets, and secure networks for government applications. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and has received numerous satellite industry and entrepreneurship awards including the Aerospace International Communications Award from the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. Dankberg has served on the Board of Trustees of Rice University and the boards of private and public technology companies. Dankberg also currently serves at Lytx, Inc., a leading provider of fleet safety management solutions.

Noopur Davis, Member, President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Noopur Davis is Corporate Executive Vice President, Chief Information Security and Product Privacy Officer for Comcast Corporation and Comcast Cable. In this role, Davis is responsible for overseeing the full range of cybersecurity and product privacy functions for all Comcast Cable businesses, including all products and services delivered to residential and business customers. Prior to joining Comcast, Davis served as Vice President of Global Quality at Intel Security Group, as a Visiting Scientist and Senior Member of Technical Staff at Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute, as a Principal of Davis Systems, and with various other leading technology companies. She serves on the boards of Regions Financial and of Entrust.

Barbara W. Humpton, Member, President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Barbara W. Humpton is President and CEO of Siemens Corporation, where she guides the company’s strategy and engagement in serving the company’s largest market. She previously served as President and CEO of Siemens Government Technologies, Inc. (SGT). Prior to joining Siemens in 2011, Humpton served as a Vice President at Booz Allen Hamilton and Lockheed Martin Corporation. She is Chairman of the Siemens Corporation Board, the Siemens Foundation and of the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments. She serves on the Board of Directors of the Triumph Group, National Association of Manufacturers, Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose, Economic Club of Washington, D.C., and the Seabee Memorial Scholarship Association.

Kimberly B. Keever, Member, President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Kimberly B. Keever currently serves as Chief Information Security Officer for Cox Communications leading all aspects of cybersecurity including collaborating extensively with industry and developing innovative capabilities to protect critical infrastructure. Between 2017 and 2019, Keever was named one of the most powerful women in cable by Cablefax. In 2019, she was named the Information Security Executive of the Year for the Southeast and North American in the Commercial category. In 2020, Keever received the Women in Technology Award presented by the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, Women in Cable Telecommunications, and Cablefax. This award recognizes one woman each year who has demonstrated outstanding professional growth while contributing to the advancement of the cable telecommunications industry. She previously served as the Chief Information Officer for Invesco Retirement Plan Services and was responsible for all aspects of technology. Keever currently serves on the Enduring Security Framework Operating Committee, the Board of the Georgia Institute of Technology Scheller College of Business, and is a Board Advisor to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. She served on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council (CSRIC), making recommendations to the Commission to promote the security, reliability, and resiliency of the nation’s communications systems and the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) Board.

Kyle J. Malady, Member, President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Kyle J. Malady is the President of Global Networks and Technology at Verizon. He is responsible for the nation’s leading wireless network, the nation’s largest fiber broadband service, and a vast Internet Protocol network serving global customers. Malady is on the Board of Directors for both Dexcom and CTIA, the trade association representing the wireless communications industry. Previously, he sat on the FCC Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council. He also is involved with Heartcare International, which funds free cardiac surgeries for children in developing countries.

Kevin R. Mandia, Member, President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Kevin R. Mandia is the CEO of Mandiant, now part of Google Cloud. From 2016 until the company’s acquisition by Google in September 2022, Mandia served as CEO and a member of the Board of Directors of FireEye and later, Mandiant, Inc., following its corporate name change. In 2004, Mandia founded Mandiant Corporation, a leading provider of cyber security incident management products and services. Following its acquisition by FireEye in 2013, Mandiant went on to become the core of FireEye’s highly successful cyber security business. Today, Mandia leads the Mandiant consulting and intel operations for Google Cloud. He began his cyber security career in the United States Air Force and went on to hold senior positions in the security consulting divisions of Sytex, acquired by Lockheed Martin, and Foundstone, acquired by McAfee. Mandia has served as a member of the Cybersecurity Advisory Committee for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency since December 2021.

Maria N. Martinez, Member, President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Maria N. Martinez is the COO at Cisco, where she is responsible for the company’s operations and transformation, as well as for building high-value experiences for its customers, partners, and employees. Martinez brings more than 35 years of leadership experience from a variety of technology sectors including software, services, hardware, and networking technology. Prior to Cisco, she held executive positions at industry giants such as Salesforce, Microsoft, Motorola, and AT&T, while also having served as the CEO of Internet of Things’ startup, Embrace Networks. Martinez also serves on the Board of Directors for McKesson, Cue Health, and the Silicon Valley Education Foundation.

Jeffery Scott McElfresh, Member, President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Jeff McElfresh is the COO of AT&T, a global communications leader serving more than 100 million mobile and broadband customers in the United States, and millions of business customers, including nearly all of the Fortune 1000. He has 27 years of experience with AT&T in a variety of strategic, operational, and technology leadership roles. Most of his career has been in AT&T’s Mobility business, the biggest single driver of AT&T’s consolidated revenues.

McElfresh most recently served as the CEO of AT&T Communications, where he led nearly 200,000 employees. He priorly served as the President of AT&T Communications’ Technology and Operations group, where he led a team of more than 90,000 employees and was responsible for the company’s network, technology, cybersecurity, data, and labs operations. In that role, he led the team that won AT&T recognition for having the best, fastest, and most reliable wireless network in the country. McElfresh also previously served as CEO of AT&T’s Vrio as well as its DIRECTV Latin America and SKY Brasil businesses from 2015 to 2018. He was Senior Vice President in AT&T’s Strategy and Corporate Development group, President of AT&T Mexico, and a member of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of Telmex as well as América Móvil, where he oversaw AT&T’s since-divested minority interest in the two companies. Early in his career, McElfresh held several operational positions with AT&T’s (BellSouth International) wireless businesses in Latin America. Jeff holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Florida and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

Bryan J. Palma, Member, President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Bryan J. Palma is currently the CEO of Trellix and a member of its Board of Directors. Previously, Palma led the sale of FireEye, its subsequent combination with McAfee, and rebranding to Trellix. Palma has also held executive leadership positions at AT&T, Blackberry, Boeing, Cisco, EDS, and PepsiCo. He began his career as a special agent in the U.S. Secret Service.

Neville Richard Ray, Member, President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Neville R. Ray serves as T-Mobile’s President of Technology. A wireless visionary and inaugural member of the Wireless Infrastructure Association’s Wireless Hall of Fame, Ray has more than 25 years of experience in the design, deployment, and operational management of wireless networks in the United States and worldwide, earning him recognition for his leadership in the telecommunications industry. Ray joined T-Mobile USA (then Voice Stream) in April 2000, was promoted to Chief Technology Officer in December 2010, and most recently was the President of Technology in December 2019. He is responsible for the national management, strategy, and development of the T-Mobile USA wireless network and the company’s IT services and operations. At Ray’s helm, T-Mobile was the first to launch nationwide 5G, and today is recognized with the largest and fastest 5G network. He boasts having “the best team in wireless,” who together have racked up a long list of industry firsts and continue to lead the charge in the 5G era.

Prior to joining T-Mobile USA, Ray served as Network Vice President for Pacific Bell Mobile Services. He currently serves, for a ninth time, as Chairman of the 5G Americas Board of Governors, the industry trade association and voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas. Ray is also on the Board of Directors of Next Generation Mobile Networks Alliance, a mobile telecommunications association of mobile operators, vendors, manufacturers, and research institutes. He has also served on both the Network Reliability and Interoperability Council (NRIC) as well as the Commerce Spectrum Management Advisory Committee (CSMAC) for the federal government.

Ray is an honors graduate of City, University of London, a member of the Institution of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, and a member of the Institution of Civil Engineers.

Corey E. Thomas, Member, President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

Corey E. Thomas is the CEO of Rapid7, as well as the Chairman of its Board of Directors. In 2021, he became a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and was appointed class-C Director and Deputy Chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. Thomas also serves on the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Board of Directors, LPL Financial Board of Directors, and the Vanderbilt University Board of Trust. He is an active angel investor to technology companies, advisor to organizations undergoing technology transformation, and sought-after speaker and panelist. He previously served on the U.S. Commerce Department’s Digital Economy Board of Advisors. Corey has extensive experience leading technology companies to the next stage of growth and innovation. Prior to joining Rapid7, Corey spent time at Parallels, Inc., Microsoft, Deloitte Consulting, and AT&T. Corey received a Bachelor of Engineering in electrical engineering and computer science from Vanderbilt University and his Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Read more at the White House