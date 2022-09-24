Bipartisan Legislation Introduced to Ensure Inventions Funded by DHS S&T Are Manufactured in U.S.

U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH), Ranking Member on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) have introduced the bipartisan Invent Here, Make Here for Homeland Security Act to better ensure products invented as a result of funding provided by the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T) are manufactured in the United States. Generally, these products must be manufactured in the United States, but there are waivers that allow for manufacturing to occur overseas. The legislation would require any waivers to be issued in accordance with the new Buy America reporting requirements passed in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The bill would also prohibit these taxpayer-funded inventions from being manufactured in foreign countries like China, North Korea, Iran, or Russia.

“When the government spends American taxpayer money on inventing a product, it’s common sense that product should be made in America and not by our adversaries,” said Portman. “This bipartisan legislation will work in accordance with the Buy America reporting requirements I authored in the bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Act to ensure that coming infrastructure projects across America use American-made iron, steel, and manufactured products.”

“To me, it is simple: If American taxpayers fund the research that leads to an invention, American manufacturers should be making the products,” said Baldwin. “Building on our Buy America standards we championed in the bipartisan infrastructure legislation, our Invent Here, Make Here Act will create and sustain good paying jobs here at home and ensure that the high-tech products are made in America.”

