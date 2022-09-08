BlueHalo Announces Trip Ferguson as Chief Operating Officer

BlueHalo, a supplier to the national security community of critical capabilities and technologies across space, air, and cyber domains has announced the appointment of industry veteran, Trip Ferguson as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Trip brings more than 20 years of experience in the military and as an operator in the defense and government services industries, having spent the last 10 years as an operating executive for private-equity backed and publicly traded companies.

A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Trip was commissioned as an officer and attained the rank of Captain while completing three overseas tours. He deployed twice to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, including the 2004 Battle of Fallujah, and served as the battalion landing team intelligence officer for the evacuation of American citizens from Lebanon in 2006 as a member of the 24th Marine expeditionary unit.

Trip holds a bachelor’s degree in economics with merit from the United States Naval Academy and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Alabama in Huntsville. He serves on the board of directors for The Catalyst Center for Business and Entrepreneurship and is a graduate of Leadership Greater Huntsville’s flagship program, Class 30.

As COO, Ferguson will be responsible for day-to-day operations, program execution and serve as a key member of the senior executive leadership team.

