Booz Allen Adds Cyber Deception Capabilities With Acalvio Technologies

By Homeland Security Today

Government Technology and Services Coalition member Booz Allen Hamilton has partnered with Acalvio Technologies to help improve the United State’s cybersecurity operations with proactive defenses that will help government and commercial organizations build greater resilience in the face of an increasingly dynamic threat landscape. This partnership complements Booz Allen’s National Cyber strategy by adding cyber deception to the firm’s intelligence-grade tradecraft and full-spectrum capabilities.

Acalvio’s patented and award-winning Autonomous Deception product, ShadowPlex, an advanced cyber deception product with FedRAMP certification, enables organizations to detect, investigate, and respond to malicious activity in information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) environments across on-premises and cloud deployments. Together, Booz Allen and Acalvio will bring these sophisticated capabilities to government and commercial clients to combat advanced cybersecurity challenges, including advanced persistent threats (APT), ransomware, and insider threats. 

Acalvio’s ShadowPlex automates and simplifies the configuration and deployment of deception artifacts, combining pre-defined playbooks with an AI-based recommendation system. With this partnership, Booz Allen will provide ready-to-deploy packaged solutions that automate service delivery to create scale, with lower cost, and greater mission impact.

