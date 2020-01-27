Booz Allen Hamilton Expands Office and Staff in Dahlgren, Va.

Booz Allen Hamilton is announcing the expansion of its office in Dahlgren, Va., to take on additional capabilities for a broader range of clients. With the expansion, Booz Allen’s Dahlgren office is growing from 10,602 square feet to 14,506 square feet and now has a workspace capacity for 189 employees, up from 68. The expansion is another sign of continued growth for the firm, which reached 27,000 employees globally at end of 2019 and continues to expand to meet clients where their missions are.

The office handles work across all expertise areas that the firm offers globally – consulting, analytics, digital solutions, engineering and cybersecurity. In particular, the office focuses on directed energy research, development, testing and evaluation, as well as data science, management consulting, operational readiness, software development and a wide array of cyber innovations.

The firm has supported the tenant commands at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren since the 1990s. In September 2009, Booz Allen opened its first office in the area and has continued to grow ever since. This is the third expansion of the company’s Dahlgren office and the second in two years.

Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) is the Navy’s center of excellence for combat and warfare system integrate and certification, including for directed energy, an area of focus at the Booz Allen Dahlgren site. In the fall of 2019, Booz Allen launched a Directed Energy Technology Consortium with its Dahlgren clients. This quarterly event invites government customers to a lecture or instructional course with an industry or academic expert to learn how to apply new tools and techniques in current projects or inspire future projects.

“We are committed to the success of our clients here in Dahlgren, and we continue to strategically expand into innovative and challenging technical business opportunities in the Dahlgren area that ultimate provide both systems and improved processes that directly aid in the defense of our warfighters,” said Booz Allen Senior Director Jim Potter, who leads the Dahlgren office. “We are excited about both our current and future endeavors with our client base and the solutions we provide as a result of our continued partnerships.”

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)