Bryan Mulholland and Jen Snell Join Babel Street

Bryan Mulholland has joined Government Technology and Services Coalition member, Babel Street as Executive Vice President of Sales and Jen Snell has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Marketing.

“Bryan and Jen bring decades of sales and marketing experience, and I look forward to the invaluable guidance they will bring to our team,” said Michael Southworth, CEO of Babel Street. “Their expertise in public sector technology will help us rapidly scale the business and elevate Babel Street to a higher level of service in providing groundbreaking solutions to our customers.”

As EVP of Sales, Mulholland will oversee Babel Street’s revenue operations, ensuring the company continues to provide critical insights and innovative solutions to customers. The Navy Seal veteran has extensive experience facilitating the sales of data management technology, information technology services, and business development strategies within the Defense and Intelligence communities. Mulholland previously held business leadership positions at Microsoft, Dataminr, and Oracle. He joins Babel Street from Denodo, where he led the company’s national security practice, assisting government agencies in providing data virtualization and data fabric technology solutions.

In her role as SVP of Marketing, Snell will lead and coordinate Babel Street’s marketing strategy, continuing to fortify the company’s position in the market as a premier provider of data-to-knowledge software. Snell’s considerable experience in thought leadership, product strategy, and marketing will be crucial to Babel Street’s success and future relationships with customers. Snell previously held senior marketing positions at notable technology companies, including Verint and conversational AI pioneer, Next IT.

