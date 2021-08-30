Bryan Walter Named Vice President and General Manager, Federal Solutions, at Gordian

Gordian, a provider of facility and construction cost data, software and expertise, announced today that Bryan Walter joined Gordian’s Executive Team as Vice President and General Manager, Federal Solutions. In this new role, Walter will oversee Gordian’s strategic focus on helping federal agencies overcome the significant challenges and complexities they face building and managing their facilities and infrastructure.

The addition of executive leadership to our federal solutions team is an extension of Gordian’s long-term commitment to the federal market. Gordian provides reliable data, robust software and expertise for more than 60 federal agencies, subagencies and departments to help build and maintain federal facilities and infrastructure. Gordian continues to advance its federal solutions including announcing RSMeans Data Online enterprise features, FedRAMP authorization, predictive cost data and cost support of BUILDER™ SMS. In addition, Gordian is developing its next generation Job Order Contracting (JOC) support platform, Gordian Cloud, to better enable turnkey JOC programs, also commonly referred to as SATOC or SABER.

“Gordian’s commitment to our federal clients continues to grow. RSMeans data has underpinned DOD and civilian agency asset management, estimating, and small project execution programs for over twenty years. We are now able to develop a more robust and integrated solution portfolio that meets their unique and evolving needs,” says William Pollak, President at Gordian. “We’re fortunate to gain Bryan’s vast experience in this new full-time role, dedicated to enabling the success of our federal clients’ critical missions.”

Walter joins Gordian with over 18 years of experience in management and technology consulting for the federal government. Prior to joining Gordian, Walter worked as the Go-To-Market Leader for Accenture Federal Services’ Cloud business. In this role, he drove go-to-market strategy and capability development for cloud solutions in Accenture’s federal business. Walter received his Bachelor of Computer Science and Mathematics from the College of William and Mary and his Master of Information Technology from Virginia Tech.

Gordian’s federal solutions business line has grown five-fold since its acquisition of RSMeans data in 2014. RSMeans data is specified as a standard throughout the federal government, and Gordian’s innovative, secure cloud SaaS environment, RSMeans Data Online, helps federal estimators gain insight into future project costs and provide defensible budgets for federal appropriation. Notable Gordian federal customers leveraging RSMeans data include the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), FEMA and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Recent RSMeans Data Online platform updates include: enhanced collaboration on large multi-disciplinary estimates, life cycle costing for federal asset management support, predictive costs to optimize project execution timelines, tailored customer-specific line item costs based on government facilities and requirements. Examples include PFOS/PFOA remediation, infectious disease control tasks and disaster recovery databases for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Gordian’s founder created Job Order Contracting (JOC) for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the early 1980s. JOC is a unit price-based Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) construction project delivery method that allows multiple projects to be completed through a single, competitively-awarded contract. Gordian’s flagship JOC implementation and support programs are being embraced by many DOD installations and intelligence community users to control costs, reduce change orders, and reduce cycle time of mission-critical projects. Notable federal users of Gordian’s JOC solutions include the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Redstone Arsenal and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

