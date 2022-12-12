C3 AI and Booz Allen Announce Alliance for Federal Clients

C3 AI and Booz Allen Hamilton have announced a new alliance to help federal clients solve their most complex problems using enterprise AI.

The strategic alliance teams Booz Allen’s industry position as the largest provider of AI services for the federal government with a focus on mission-ready AI solutions and C3 AI’s applications that accelerate digital transformation, including those with a focus on mission readiness, supply chain logistics, and intelligence analysis.

“This strategic alliance between C3 AI and Booz Allen is about delivering solutions to the U.S. government that solves their most pressing issues and paves the path for a smooth and broad transition to digitally enabled agencies with improved national security, citizen services, and governmental efficiency,” said Thomas M. Siebel, CEO and Chairman of C3 AI.

Under the strategic agreement, C3 AI and Booz Allen will jointly go to market with C3 AI’s AI platform and suite of pre-built AI applications. These solutions will help address a variety of customer needs for the federal government’s defense and civilian agencies, as well as departments of state and local governments.

Together the two companies will provide federal clients with the consultation services to assess and solve their biggest issues, AI-based software to solve them, and implementation and training services needed to rapidly implement those solutions. Booz Allen consultants will receive training on the C3 AI Platform to deliver seamless customer deployment of the platform and AI applications.

“An inflection point has occurred across the U.S. federal government enterprise where the benefit derived from leading commercial software products is noticeably increasing relative to the impact of bespoke solutions,” said Steve Escaravage, Executive Vice President of AI & Analytics at Booz Allen. “We are excited to announce our alliance with C3 AI and are confident our work will help reduce the time to scaled AI impact across our portfolio and together, we will address our customers’ most difficult challenges with AI.”

Booz Allen Hamilton is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC), a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

