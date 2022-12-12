41.3 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, December 12, 2022
spot_img
IndustryIndustry News

C3 AI and Booz Allen Announce Alliance for Federal Clients

By Homeland Security Today

C3 AI and Booz Allen Hamilton have announced a new alliance to help federal clients solve their most complex problems using enterprise AI.

The strategic alliance teams Booz Allen’s industry position as the largest provider of AI services for the federal government with a focus on mission-ready AI solutions and C3 AI’s applications that accelerate digital transformation, including those with a focus on mission readiness, supply chain logistics, and intelligence analysis.

“This strategic alliance between C3 AI and Booz Allen is about delivering solutions to the U.S. government that solves their most pressing issues and paves the path for a smooth and broad transition to digitally enabled agencies with improved national security, citizen services, and governmental efficiency,” said Thomas M. Siebel, CEO and Chairman of C3 AI.

Under the strategic agreement, C3 AI and Booz Allen will jointly go to market with C3 AI’s AI platform and suite of pre-built AI applications. These solutions will help address a variety of customer needs for the federal government’s defense and civilian agencies, as well as departments of state and local governments.

Together the two companies will provide federal clients with the consultation services to assess and solve their biggest issues, AI-based software to solve them, and implementation and training services needed to rapidly implement those solutions. Booz Allen consultants will receive training on the C3 AI Platform to deliver seamless customer deployment of the platform and AI applications.

“An inflection point has occurred across the U.S. federal government enterprise where the benefit derived from leading commercial software products is noticeably increasing relative to the impact of bespoke solutions,” said Steve Escaravage, Executive Vice President of AI & Analytics at Booz Allen. “We are excited to announce our alliance with C3 AI and are confident our work will help reduce the time to scaled AI impact across our portfolio and together, we will address our customers’ most difficult challenges with AI.”

Booz Allen Hamilton is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC), a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

Read more at C3 AI

Previous articleSecurity On-Demand Acquires Booz Allen Hamilton’s Commercial Managed Threat Services Business
Next articleAccenture and Planet to Collaborate on AI-Powered Geospatial Intelligence Tools for Sustainability, Traceable Supply Chain and Climate Risk Solutions
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals