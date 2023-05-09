CACI and Torchlight AI Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Dark Web Exploration Technology to Special Operations Forces

CACI International Inc.’s Bluestone Analytics and Torchlight AI (Torchlight) have announced a strategic partnership to provide the DarkPursuit capability within the Torchlight Catalyst platform. This partnership will provide Torchlight customers, mainly Special Operations Forces (SOF), with safe and secure access to browse the open, deep, and dark web.

CACI’s DarkPursuit is a capability within the DarkBlue Intelligence Suite that enables users to pivot from analysis and targeting activity to secure virtual browsing on the open, deep, and dark web (Tor, I2P, Freenet, and ZeroNet).

Bluestone Analytics, acquired by CACI in 2021, is a specialist in Dark Web exploitation and analysis. Its DarkBlue Intelligence Platform assists defense, security, and intelligence customers in searching and analyzing critical data on the deep and dark web and on select open-source intelligence (OSINT) platforms. Torchlight provides exclusive data through a battle-tested user interface with a library of 17,000+ threat behaviors to streamline analytic processes that enhance decision-making.

With access to the DarkPursuit tool, Torchlight has enhanced its capability for real-time, enhanced decision-making across the spectrum of SOF challenges, including irregular warfare.

Torchlight provides AI-enabled risk intelligence software designed to protect people, property, and ideas. For SOF customers, Torchlight uses behavioral analytics to identify leading indicators of risk at scale and globally. With Catalyst, customers can build and deploy custom AI models for a wide range of mission-oriented use cases, including natural language processing, image and video analysis, predictive analytics, and more.

