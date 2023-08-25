CACI Appoints Stanton D. Sloane to Board of Directors

CACI International Inc has appointed Stanton “Stan” D. Sloane, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Sloane will serve as an independent director on the Board.

“As a veteran of the aerospace and defense industry for more than 30 years, Stan brings a wealth of knowledge and executive leadership experience to the CACI Board,” said Mike Daniels, Chairman of CACI’s Board of Directors. “He has held seats on three public company boards, and, as a former military officer, he is strongly aligned with CACI’s mission. Stan’s ability to provide valuable oversight, governance, and advisement will be of great benefit to the board and company.”

Sloane began his career in 1984 with General Electric Aerospace, which subsequently merged to become a business of Martin Marietta, then Lockheed Martin, in the 1990s. He held a variety of executive roles including engineering, program management, and business development. In 2004, he was promoted to Executive Vice President, Integrated Systems and Solutions, one of the major divisions of Lockheed Martin.

After departing Lockheed Martin in 2007, Sloane went on to hold executive leadership roles as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of three publicly traded companies: SRA International, Inc., Comtech Telecommunications Corp., and Frequency Electronics, Inc. He was also selected to serve as president and CEO of Decision Sciences International Corporation, a private equity-owned company.

Sloane holds a bachelor’s degree in professional studies (Aeronautics) from Barry University, a master’s degree in human resources management from Pepperdine University, and a doctoral degree from the Weatherhead Business School at Case Western Reserve University. He also holds airline transport pilot and flight instructor licenses and achieved the rank of Lieutenant Commander as an officer in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserve.

