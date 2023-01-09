CACI Awarded $2.25 Billion DCSA Background Investigation Contract

CACI International Inc has been awarded the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) Background Investigation Fieldwork Services Contract, a five-year single-award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract valued at $2.25 billion, to provide background investigation capabilities to the DCSA.

CACI has a long-standing partnership with the DCSA and has supported national security by performing security clearance background investigations for three previous, consecutive iterations of the contract. DCSA is currently responsible for conducting more than two million background investigations per year on civilian and military applicants and Federal employees or employees of Government contractors and consultants to Federal programs. Under this enterprise technology contract, more than 1,000 of CACI’s background investigators will conduct these initial investigations and periodic reinvestigations nationwide.

Work will be performed in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and all commonwealths and U.S. Trust Territories.

CACI is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

Read more at CACI