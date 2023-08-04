66.5 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, August 4, 2023
spot_img
IndustryIndustry News

CACI Awarded $2.7 Billion National Security Agency Contract to Provide Intelligence Analysis

By Homeland Security Today

CACI International Inc has been awarded a mission expertise contract valued at up to $2.7 billion to provide network and exploitation analysis to the National Security Agency’s (NSA) foreign intelligence and cybersecurity missions.

“We are honored to assist the NSA as it confronts existing and future threats against national security,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “CACI has been privileged to work with the NSA for more than 20 years. Our extensive expertise and critical support have contributed to some of the nation’s most important global foreign intelligence and cybersecurity missions.”

Under this single-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract, CACI’s experienced analysts will deliver network and exploitation analysis to secure and defend vital networks and accelerate the nation’s ability to meet the challenges posed by an increasingly complex global security environment.

CACI is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

Read more at CACI

Previous articleLeidos Announces AI Collaboration With Microsoft
Next articleManTech to Acquire Definitive Logic
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals