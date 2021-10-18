CACI is Awarded Prime Contract Spot in All 10 GSA ASTRO Contracts

CACI International Inc has been awarded a prime contract position in all 10 pools on the General Services Administration (GSA) ASTRO indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract. ASTRO is a 10-year, multiple-award contract sponsored by the Department of Defense and managed by GSA’s Federal Systems Integration and Management Center.

The GSA ASTRO pools include data operations; mission operations; aviation; space; maritime; ground; systems integration and development; research and development; support services; and training services.

Learn more on the details of each pool at SAM.gov