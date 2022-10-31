Cadmus Announces New Hires

Cadmus has announced investment and expansion with new U.S. public sector principals to lead two new practices in the areas of sustainability and infrastructure. This expansion brings together Cadmus’ sustainability technical expertise in resilience, energy, transportation, building energy efficiency, and systems resilience to support and enhance client projects.

Elise Logan will lead Cadmus’ sustainability and resilience practice, providing solutions to a diverse array of federal, state, and local government clients. Logan has nearly 15 years of experience working across multiple facets of the energy sector, including deep expertise in natural gas and electricity markets and their interdependencies. Her focus is on planning and preparing energy markets and infrastructure for decarbonization, especially the challenges of meeting climate-driven targets while maintaining reliability and resilience. Prior to joining Cadmus, Logan led energy research and analysis projects for federal clients at Deloitte and Booz Allen Hamilton.

Kevin Bush will lead Cadmus’ resilient infrastructure practice with federal, state, and local government clients. Bush has extensive experience building coalitions to design and execute award-winning climate, resilience, and emergency management solutions. During his career, holding senior federal and local government leadership roles, Bush has developed and managed diverse teams of over 180 staff and budgets exceeding $90 billion. Prior to joining Cadmus, Bush was appointed to serve as deputy assistant secretary for grant programs at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), overseeing a multi-billion-dollar portfolio of housing, community development, and disaster recovery programs. Earlier in his career he was appointed as Washington, DC’s first Chief Resilience Officer, where he helped lead the District’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is a recognized leader of national policy and best practices in equitably preparing for and adapting to a changing climate.

Cadmus has also announced two new hires as the firm expands its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) unit. With the addition of a new Vice President of M&A, Robert Cherry, and M&A Associate, Aidan Barrett, Cadmus expands its corporate development team.

Robert (Bob) Cherry will help lead all aspects of Cadmus’ M&A and strategic transactions activities, from front-end identification and assessment of complementary and strategic companies to deal execution, including transaction planning, leading due diligence, valuations, structuring, and negotiations. Prior to joining Cadmus in 2022, Cherry was head of corporate development for API Technologies, a private equity-backed defense electronics firm. Cherry was also the senior director of corporate M&A for Northrop Grumman, leading their M&A activities, as well as equity investments. He was previously an investment banker originating and executing a wide variety of transactions in Tech, A&D, Engineering Services, and CleanTech.

“M&A is a catalyst. Cadmus is a remarkable platform with an important mission and an ambitious vision to do even more extraordinary things,” said Cherry. “I look forward to collaborating with the firm’s corporate development team and its deep bench of cross-functional experts to find, develop, and partner with other high-end companies to create an even stronger firm to continue to deliver for our clients in the future.”

Aidan Barrett will support the sourcing, evaluation, diligence, and execution of acquisitions across our global organization. Prior to joining Cadmus, Barrett was a consultant at Riveron, where he advised CFOs, private equity firms, and controllers on acquisition-related activities such as financial models, opening balance sheets, net working capital adjustments, and purchase accounting in various industries and company sizes. He also worked as an auditor at KPMG, executing audits of public company divestitures and government agencies.