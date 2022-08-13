76.6 F
Cadmus Awarded $5.9 Million Contract to Support USAID Disaster Management

By Homeland Security Today
USAID supported response efforts after the La Soufriere volcano erupted on Saint Vincent island on April 9, 2021 resulting in widespread ashfall and evacuations. (Photo: The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre)

Cadmus has been awarded a new 3.5-year, $5.9 million contract under the OASIS IDIQ to support the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Policy and Regulatory Reform for Resilience (PROSE) Activity. This new contract enables Cadmus to further advance its international disaster management and climate resilience work with USAID by assisting national governments within the Eastern and Southern Caribbean regions.  

The work of this project will focus on integrating comprehensive disaster management and climate adaptation approaches into national government agencies in the Eastern and Southern Caribbean region. Cadmus is partnering with the University of the West Indies and small business partner Adapt LLC to aid these regions in strengthening legal frameworks for regional, national, and sectoral resilience. Additionally, Cadmus and the team will assist national and regional entities across critical economic sectors and enhance civic participation in the development of and enhancement of climate adaptation and disaster risk management policy, regulations, and plans. 

Cadmus’ International Development services support the management of environmental, social, and climate risks and vulnerabilities in international development projects and programs in emerging countries. 

“The work authorized under the PROSE contract is critical to the advancement of climate adaptation and disaster management policy in the Caribbean. We are honored to work with regional leaders and local stakeholders to support USAID’s objectives in this vital mission,” said President and CEO Ian Kline. “Cadmus is very proud to work with Caribbean national governments as they demonstrate the impact of creating equitable and sustainable global communities.”   

Read the announcement at Cadmus

