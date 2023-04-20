79.7 F
Cara Abercrombie Nominated to Serve as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition.

Abercrombie served as the Acting Deputy Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency and the first President of the Defense Security Cooperation University.

By Homeland Security Today

President Biden announced today that he will nominate Cara L. Abercrombie to be Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition.

Abercrombie currently serves as Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for Defense Policy and Arms Control at the National Security Council.

Prior to this, Abercrombie served as the Acting Deputy Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency and the first President of the Defense Security Cooperation University.

A career member of the Senior Executive Service, Abercrombie has held numerous positions in the Office of the Secretary of Defense since 2003, including Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia, Principal Director for East Asia, and Special Assistant to Secretary of Defense, Chuck Hagel. She is a 2022 recipient of the Presidential Rank Award of Distinguished Executive.

At the outset of her career, she managed Eurasia programs for the National Democratic Institute of International Affairs. Abercrombie received her B.A. from Dartmouth College and her M.P.A. from Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs. A native of Peekskill, New York, she resides in Arlington, Virginia.

