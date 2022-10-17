Carolyn Nash Named as Red Hat’s SVP and COO

Red Hat has announced that Carolyn Nash has been named the company’s senior vice president and chief operating officer, effective immediately.

As part of this move, Red Hat is building out the Finance and Operations organization and has named Robert Leibrock senior vice president and chief financial officer and Jim Palermo as vice president and chief information officer. Nash will continue reporting to Red Hat’s president and chief executive officer, Matt Hicks. Leibrock and Palermo will report directly to Nash.

Nash most recently served as Red Hat’s senior vice president and chief financial officer and was responsible for leading the company’s global finance organization. Before assuming the CFO role in early 2022, Nash was vice president of Finance, overseeing the Global Finance Transformation and Operations organization. She has played an integral part in strengthening and growing the company’s finance operation. Before Red Hat, she served in leadership positions at Cisco, Hewlett Packard and KPMG in finance and operational roles.

Leibrock brings 20 years of experience in both the financial and operational space to Red Hat. He has spent much of his career at IBM, most recently serving as assistant controller, and was responsible for enterprise-wide financial management, including forecasts, measurements and IBM’s operational management system. He also played a key role in IBM’s $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat in 2019, responsible for the overall project office, finance and operations functions and driving offering synergies.

Palermo has nearly 30 years of experience in information technology spanning technical and leadership roles. He joined Red Hat in 2010 and most recently he served as vice president of Digital Solutions Delivery where he was responsible for developing and driving the environment, tools and delivery for hosting internal workloads both in the hybrid cloud and in Red Hat’s next-generation data centers.

