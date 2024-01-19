cBEYONData LLC (cBEYONData) proudly announces the addition of Zhenia Klevitsky as the Chief Growth Officer. This appointment is poised to play a pivotal role in steering the company towards new horizons, driving expansion into untapped markets, and aligning growth strategies with cBEYONData’s core competencies at the nexus of finance and information.

cBEYONData, a consultancy firm known for its advisory prowess, focuses on enhancing processes and technology where finance and information intersect, ultimately aiming to elevate the operational efficiency of government entities, with a particular emphasis on federal customers.

In her capacity as Chief Growth Officer, Zhenia Klevitsky brings to the table a wealth of experience as a proven growth strategist, particularly within the realm of the public sector. Her expertise extends across a spectrum of business sizes, having successfully led teams in identifying and capturing new business opportunities while fostering the expansion of client relationships with federal agencies.

Zhenia is not only a seasoned professional but also a respected figure in the technology landscape. She currently serves as a Board Member for Women in Technology (WIT) and has previously held key positions, including Executive Committee Vice Chair at Large for the American Council for Technology-Industry Advisory Council (ACT/IAC) and Steering Committee Member for the Washington Homeland Security Roundtable (WHSR). Her active participation in various industry events, including speaking engagements at Reverse Industry Days for prominent government agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security, Transportation Security Administration, and the Department of Defense, underscores her commitment to advancing technology and innovation in the public sector.

Dyson Richards, Chief Executive Officer of cBEYONData, expressed enthusiasm about the strategic appointment, stating, “We are very excited to add Zhenia to the team. She adds significant experience, knowledge, and leadership to our organization, and we look forward to continuing our successful execution of our growth strategy under her leadership.”

Zhenia Klevitsky’s academic credentials include a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Bloomsburg University and an MBA from American University. Additionally, she holds an executive certificate in management and leadership from the prestigious MIT Sloan School of Business.

With Zhenia Klevitsky at the helm as Chief Growth Officer, cBEYONData anticipates a dynamic and successful trajectory as it continues to carve a niche in the intersection of finance and information, delivering innovative solutions to empower government entities and enhance their operational capabilities.