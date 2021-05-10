Changes Announced After Customer Experience with DHS.gov ‘How to Do Business Webpage’ AIR

The DHS Communications and Industry Liaison Team recently held its Customer Experience with DHS.gov “How to Do Business Webpage” Acquisition Innovation Roundtable (AIR)

The first AIR kicked off on Oct. 22, 2020, and government and industry partners analyzed and discussed the Customer Experience with the DHS.GOV “Doing Business” menu to include overall impressions of the webpages and feedback on specific aspects of the webpages such as navigation, organization of content, and type of content.

The second AIR took place on Nov. 12, 2020, where possible solutions/recommendations were discussed for improving the customer experience when visiting the webpage on doing business with DHS.

The DHS Communications and Industry Liaison Team met with Chief Procurement Officer Soraya Correa and presented the outcomes and recommendations from the AIR. Correa was in agreement with many of the recommendations and the government is now going to pursue the following actions:

Relocate the “Do Business” link to a more prominent location on the DHS.gov webpage, eliminating the number of clicks to get to the link.

Reorganize the “Do Business” page to consolidate some data within links that are more intuitive. DHS will utilize feedback and metrics on the most frequently visited pages to reorganize.

Work with OCIO to determine the steps/efforts it would take to add a chat box to our “Do Business” page – the chat box would allow people to simply ask questions to get to the webpage they are looking for versus clicking through multiple links.

As the team moves forward on these initiatives DHS will keep industry posted on the updates and will reach out for input and support for implementing these actions.

