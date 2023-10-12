70.6 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, October 12, 2023
spot_img
IndustryIndustry News

Chertoff Capital Advises teKnoluxion on Its Acquisition by Bridge Core

Founded in 2013 by intelligence community veteran Jimmy Gardner, teKnoluxion leverages core competencies across software development, data engineering and analytics, and hybrid cloud solutions.

By Homeland Security Today

On Friday, teKnoluxion Consulting, LLC, a software development, data engineering and analytics, and cloud services company, announced its sale to Bridge Core Federal, a  provider of visual intelligence, cybersecurity, and other advanced technical solutions to the U.S. Government and a platform company of NewSpring Holdings.

Chertoff Capital, LLC, the investment banking subsidiary of The Chertoff Group, served as the exclusive investment banking advisor to teKnoluxion.

Founded in 2013 by intelligence community veteran Jimmy Gardner, teKnoluxion serves the intelligence community and its mission partners by leveraging core competencies across software development, data engineering and analytics, and hybrid cloud solutions. teKnoluxion is at the forefront of the intelligence community’s evolving requirements for advanced technology capabilities and serves as a key technology leader. The company now joins its capabilities with Bridge Core to provide a novel approach to analysis, cybersecurity, and DevSecOps.

Jason Kaufman, Chertoff Capital president said, “teKnoluxion established a franchise position by building deep customer intimacy at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and focusing on its most critical cloud modernization and digital transformation priorities. We are so excited to see it reach new heights in partnership with Bridge Core and NewSpring.”

Ryan Hoffman, Chertoff Capital principal said, “teKnoluxion sought a partner who could leverage its unique domain expertise and long-term contract portfolio while preserving the Company’s tight-knit, mission-focused culture. Bridge Core and NewSpring quickly emerged as the ideal partners for teKnoluxion’s future.  We are excited about this new chapter for teKnoluxion as part of the Bridge Core platform and congratulate everyone involved.”

Previous articleWMATA Employee Charged with Extortion and Bribery Connected to Surplus Property Sales
Next article$26 Million Announced to Improve NOAA Forecasts of Droughts and Floods Through Public-Private Partnership
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights