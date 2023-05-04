Chertoff Group and Second Front Systems Partner to Help Industry Deliver Innovative Technology to DoD

Chertoff Group, a leading global security risk management and federal growth consulting firm, and Second Front Systems, a company that accelerates the delivery of software to U.S. warfighters, today announced a partnership to help industry overcome barriers to entry and get innovative technology to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Navigating the Federal market can be challenging, costly, and time-consuming with no guarantee of results. The Chertoff Group provides insights, strategy development, market positioning and the tactical support companies need to achieve competitive advantage and accelerate growth. Their understanding of agency missions and requirements helps companies align products and services to government use cases and access relevant sales channels to scale in the Federal market.

Second Front Systems’ Game Warden DevSecOps platform and secure cloud hosting environment removes the burden from commercial software companies by enabling them to leverage our security controls and DoD-approved platform to accelerate software delivery. This happens in a matter of weeks, for a drastically lower cost than was typically the norm just a few years ago.

Aaron Roth, principal of The Chertoff Group said, “We are excited about our partnership with Second Front, and we look forward to using our collective expertise to deliver mission-ready technology that advances our Nation’s security interests. This partnership will enable companies to navigate the ‘valley of death’ and deliver innovative technology to the warfighters and security professionals.”

“This partnership will help speed the acquisition of critical new technology to the war fighter,” said Second Front Chief Revenue Officer Tyler Sweatt. “We’re proud to partner with Chertoff Group to provide a proven methodology, and trusted technology, to a defense acquisition system which all too often sees great technology languishing in the valley of death.”