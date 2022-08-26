Chris Krebs and Pam Braden Join Pangiam Board of Directors

Pangiam has appointed two new board members: Pam Braden and Chris Krebs. These new board members, who have deep industry experience in technology and cybersecurity, will provide strategic direction to support Pangiam’s continued focus on applying innovation, emerging technologies and the power of data to solve the operational, facilitation and security challenges facing public and private enterprises.

“We are excited to welcome Chris and Pam to our Board of Directors,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of Pangiam. “Chris’s expertise in cybersecurity and business resilience, combined with Pam’s strategic leadership in growing businesses and delivering technologies are strong additions to Pangiam. I look forward to working alongside them both as we continue to bring together experts and visionaries from government, technology and commercial sectors to build on Pangiam’s success.”

Pam Braden is an Operating Partner at AE Industrial Partners, bringing over 35 years of experience in the defense, technology and government services industries. Prior to joining AE Industrial, Ms. Braden was the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Gryphon Technologies, a former AE Industrial portfolio company, which was sold to ManTech International Corporation in 2021. Under Ms. Braden’s leadership, Gryphon transitioned from a privately owned small business into a 1,500+ employee and $300 million annual revenue leader that provides digital engineering, cyber, cloud migration, and predictive analytics solutions to national security organizations.

Chris Krebs is a Founding Partner of the Krebs Stamos Group, a fellow at the Aspen Institute, and a CBS News Contributor. Chris was the first director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the nation’s lead civilian cyber defense agency, standing up the agency in 2018. Prior to his government service, he led Microsoft’s U.S. cybersecurity policy efforts.

Pangiam is backed by AE Industrial Partners, LP, a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Space, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets.

