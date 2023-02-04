CISA Announces Joint Emergency Communications Division and Stakeholder Engagement Division Virtual Industry Day

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will host regular Virtual Industry Day events in fiscal year (FY) 2023. These events will allow CISA and industry to have meaningful discussions about cybersecurity capabilities, challenges, and technologies. The second FY23 Virtual Industry Day is scheduled for the Emergency Communications Division (ECD) & Stakeholder Engagement Division (SED) on February 21, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, EST. Individual Breakout sessions will take place on February 22 at 11:00 am, 1:00 pm and 2:30 pm, EST and on February 23 at 11:00 am, 1:00 pm and 2:30 pm, EST. During this event, CISA will discuss the Divisions’ capabilities and will not discuss specific procurement actions or details.

CISA works with partners to defend against today’s threats and collaborates to build more secure and resilient infrastructure for the future. The threats we face—digital and physical, man-made, technological, and natural—are more complex, and the threat actors more diverse than at any point in our history. CISA is at the heart of mobilizing a collective defense as we lead the Nation’s efforts to understand and manage risk to our critical infrastructure. Our partners in this mission span the public and private sectors. Programs and services we provide are driven by our comprehensive understanding of the risk environment and the corresponding needs identified by our stakeholders. We seek to help organizations better manage risk and increase resilience using all available resources, whether provided by the Federal Government, commercial vendors, or their own capabilities.

CISA Divisions:

Cybersecurity Division (CSD)

Emergency Communications Division (ECD)

Infrastructure Security Division (ISD)

Integrated Operations Division (IOD)

National Risk Management Center (NRMC)

Stakeholder Engagement Division (SED)

In its ongoing efforts to engage closely with Industry, CISA’s Industry Day Events will provide insight into CISA’s current and future challenges. These events will be an important tool to stimulate dialogue in cybersecurity and critical infrastructure-related topics impacting CISA.

CISA plans to accomplish the following goals during the Industry Day events:

Provide current information about the CISA missions and capabilities .

Obtain a better understanding of recent industry developments related to CISA.

Strategies to effectively communicate with industry.

Collaborate with industry on how to better do business with CISA.

Virtual Industry Day scheduled presentation for Feb 21, 2023:

Emergency Communications Division (ECD) enhances public safety interoperable communications at all levels of government and conducts extensive, nationwide outreach to support and promote the ability of emergency response providers and relevant government officials to communicate in the event of natural disasters, acts of terrorism, and other hazards. Planning and Preparedness – CISA provides plans, resources, and training to support operable and interoperable emergency communications for first responders. Response – Tools needed to communicate during steady state and emergency operations are available through CISA’s programs Coordination – Emergency communications training, tools, workshops, regional support and guidance documents are available to ensure that public safety have communications support during steady state and emergency operations.

Stakeholder Engagement Division (SED) leads CISA’s national and international partnerships and engagements while serving as the agency’s hub for the shared stakeholder information that advances unified risk reduction efforts. SED provides sector risk management for eight sectors Council management for national and CISA advisory councils International capacity building, collaboration, and information sharing Stakeholder engagement strategy, outreach, campaigns & data management



Individual Breakout sessions schedule:

February 22 at 11:00 am, 1:00 pm and 2:30 pm, EST

February 23 at 11:00 am, 1:00 pm and 2:30 pm, EST

Please check out Doing Business with CISA @ https://www.cisa.gov/doing-business-cisa for more information.

DISCLAIMER:

This notice shall not be construed as a Request for Proposal, Request for Quotation, or follow-up acquisition of any type. CISA will not assume liability for costs incurred by attendees or for preparations, travel expenses or marketing efforts; therefore, vendors’ expenses in response to this notice are not considered an allowable direct charge to the Government. All schedules are subject to change.

CISA does not discuss specific procurement actions or details during our capability industry days. See the Acquisition Planning Forecast System (https://apfs-cloud.dhs.gov) or SAM.gov for information on possible upcoming or current procurement opportunities.

Industry Day events are for vendors and closed to the press. Please refer any media inquiries to CISAMedia@cisa.dhs.gov.

REGISTRATION:

Registration is required for each attendee. Industry partners are limited to no more than three (3) individuals per company.

If you are interested in attending the Virtual Industry Day, please register at the below link no later than February 17, 2023, at 5:00 pm EST. Reservations through any other means will not be accepted or allowed. Please register as soon as possible. A follow up email will be sent after the registration closing date to confirm your registration status as confirmed or waitlisted.

QUESTIONS:

Questions regarding Industry Day may be submitted to CISA Vendor Engagement at: cisavendorengagement@cisa.dhs.gov.

