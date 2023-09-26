60.6 F
CISA Awards $8.7M School Safety Contract to MetaPhase

MetaPhase Consulting has been awarded a task order by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to provide operational support to the School Safety Task Force.

MetaPhase beat four other competitors for the $8.7 million contract. The company provides system development, communications, change management, training, and data analytics services to federal government clients. In July for example, MetaPhase was awarded a contract by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to provide digital services to the agency’s Asset Management Division.

CISA’s School Safety Task Force is the agency’s dedicated program established to strengthen schools’ safety and security across the country. CISA’s current and ongoing school safety efforts include the development of new programs and capacity-building products, training, and tools specific to strengthening protection and mitigation measures and capabilities at K-12 schools. 

Metaphase is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

