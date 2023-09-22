64.6 F
CISA Chief of Contracting Office to Host FY24 Industry Day

The purpose of the event is to provide Industry updates on FY24 CISA procurements. 

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Chief of Contracting Office (COCO) will host a Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 Industry Day virtually via Microsoft Teams on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, from 10:00AM to 12:00PM EST.

The purpose of the event is to provide Industry updates on FY24 CISA procurements.  There will also be an opportunity for question and answers with CISA COCO Contracting Officers.

Registration will be posted on a later date.

Briefing slides will be posted approximately 2 days before the event.

Please follow this posting for additional updates regarding this event.

