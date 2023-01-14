CISA Releases Update on Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB) Requirement

The purpose of this notice is to provide an update for the Cyber Security Review Board ( CSRB) solicitation. CISA intends to issue a solicitation via GSA Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS) Special Item Number (SIN) 54151HACS as a 100% small business set aside on/or about January 24, 2023. We expect to post the draft RFQ on HACS on January 18, 2023. This will be the final update posted in SAM.gov regarding this effort.

The CSRB was established pursuant to President Biden’s Executive Order (EO) 14028 on ‘Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity. The Board serves a deliberate function to review major cyber events and make concrete recommendations that would drive improvements within the private and public sectors. The Board’s construction is a unique and valuable collaboration of government and private sector members and provides a direct path to the Secretary of Homeland Security and the President to ensure the recommendations are addressed and implemented, as appropriate. As a uniquely constituted advisory body, the Board will focus on learning lessons and sharing them with those that need them to enable advances in national cybersecurity.

CISA partners with industry and government to understand and manage risk to our Nation’s critical infrastructure. This contract primarily supports the Stakeholder Engagement Division of CISA and its work in support of the administration of the CSRB. The goal of the Industry Day event is to solicit Industry Partner input and feedback to better define its requirements and needs to support the CSRB. There will be an opportunity for questions and answers, which will be posted after the event.

