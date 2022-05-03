68.2 F
Cisco Senior Director of Enterprise Security Josephina Fernandez Joins Identity Defined Security Alliance Customer Advisory Board

Fernandez brings over 20 years of IT experience at Cisco and will provide user perspective and guidance on the vision, mission, and work of the IDSA

By Homeland Security Today

The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), a nonprofit that provides free vendor-neutral education and resources to help organizations reduce the risk of a breach by combining identity and security strategies, today announced that Josephina Fernandez, senior director of enterprise security for Cisco, has joined its Customer Advisory Board (CAB). Fernandez brings over 20 years of IT experience at Cisco and will provide user perspective and guidance on the vision, mission, and work of the IDSA. Fernandez will join fellow IDSA CAB member Den Jones, and IDSA executive director Julie Smith, on a panel titled, “Best Practices for Implementing Zero Trust,” at the European Identity and Cloud Conference 2022, on May 11th.

“As the way that we work continues to change, the zero trust philosophy is more important than ever. The goal is simple: create a future that is more accessible and more secure for everyone. In order to do this, identity must be at the core,” said Fernandez. “I look forward to working with the IDSA and sharing the lessons that I have learned in implementing an identity-first zero trust strategy, in order to shape best practices for the industry.”

